NCDOT employee finds, rescues kitten

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee found a kitten while on the job. Now the kitten is a part of his family.

Division 12 Roadside Maintenance Engineer Ryan Barbee found a grey kitten in a briar bush in a rural area of Cleveland County while checking out a worksite last month.

Barbee told a NCDOT spokesperson that the kitten did some exploring in the truck, hanging out mostly on his shoulders, before he could bring her home.

Now, the kitten is a part of the family. Barbee’s son and aunt named the kitten Opal.

NCDOT reports Opal is “happy and thriving now, finally growing into her fluff.”

