NCDOT enforces route compliance to prevent accidents and delays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reiterating its caution for truckers in western North Carolina to adhere to approved routes, specifically directing them to use either Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge or Interstate 26 West to Interstate 81 South.

Despite a noticeable decline in truck drivers using back roads, officials continue to address ongoing concerns regarding this issue, according to WLOS.

David Uchiyama, communications manager for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, emphasized the importance of compliance, stating, “IMAP (Incident Management Assistance Patrol) still encounters the occasional [driver] that tries to think that they can take a shortcut around the construction on I-40. There is no shortcut.”

Truckers who disregard the posted signs and attempt to navigate back roads could potentially face misdemeanor charges.

Authorities are keen to enforce route compliance to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth flow of traffic around construction areas.

For the latest road conditions and any potential closures, truck drivers are encouraged to visit DriveNC.gov, a resource offered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to keep the public informed.

