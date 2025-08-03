NCDOT is seeking public input for upcoming projects

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is inviting public feedback on its 2028-2037 transportation plan, with input being accepted from July 28 to August 29.

NCDOT will gather feedback through online surveys and in-person drop-in sessions held across the state. This input will help determine which projects are included in the 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The selection of projects for the STIP is guided by data and local input, following a formula established by the Strategic Transportation Investments law. This approach aims to enhance safety, alleviate congestion, and foster economic growth, WLOS reports.

