Local

NCDOT is seeking public input for upcoming projects

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Drone image of Capt. Jeff Bowen Bridge in Asheville, North Carolina. (WLOS Staff)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is inviting public feedback on its 2028-2037 transportation plan, with input being accepted from July 28 to August 29.

ALSO READ: NCDOT’s new initiative targets speed-related fatalities on state roads

NCDOT will gather feedback through online surveys and in-person drop-in sessions held across the state. This input will help determine which projects are included in the 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The selection of projects for the STIP is guided by data and local input, following a formula established by the Strategic Transportation Investments law. This approach aims to enhance safety, alleviate congestion, and foster economic growth, WLOS reports.

WATCH: DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read