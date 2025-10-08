NCDOT prepares for winter in High Country, inspects snowplows and chainsaws

BOONE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter weather by preparing for snow and ice in the High Country.

In Boone, NCDOT crews conducted inspections of chainsaws and snowplows on Wednesday to ensure they are ready for the winter season. They also drove their assigned routes to identify potential hazards such as manholes and low-lying tree limbs.

Watauga County has experienced snowfall in past Octobers, prompting early preparations by the NCDOT.

These proactive measures by the NCDOT aim to ensure safety and efficiency in dealing with winter weather conditions in the High Country.

