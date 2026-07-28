NCDOT touts $300 million in additional community benefits if I-77 toll project revived

RALEIGH — North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson says up to $300 million in additional community investment will come should the Interstate 77 South toll lane project move forward. Johnson sent a letter Tuesday to community leaders whom he met with earlier this month in Charlotte.

“The North Carolina Department of Transportation heard a clear message during the discussion: Should this project move forward, success cannot be measured solely by transportation improvements. It must also be measured by whether we leave the community along the corridor better than we found it,” Secretary Johnson said in the letter. “These investments will help offset impacts that come from the proposed project, and to some extent, address the lingering impacts on the corridor from the original construction.”

The letter was first obtained by Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno. The meeting and the new community benefits promise were first reported by WFAE.

The project is slated to receive $600 million from the state plus an additional $100 million in bonus allocation funds since the project involves express lanes. Secretary Johnson’s letter says the project’s funding and delivery model allows for up to an additional $300 million in community investment.

Economic Mobility

Secretary Johnson says the project has the potential to deliver “several hundred million dollars” to small businesses and support nearly 6,000 construction jobs. He says NCDOT can contribute by “prioritizing corridor hiring and workforce development opportunities into project delivery where appropriate” and “requiring the selected developer in the project contract to meaningfully engage with small businesses, particularly those along the corridor.”

Neighborhood Stability:

In the letter, Secretary Johnson says it is NCDOT’s priority to minimize the project’s impact on existing neighborhoods and homeowners and to support anyone needing relocation.

“Reducing impacts to corridor residents will remain one of our highest priorities, and we pledge to work closely with the City to ensure that the people affected are properly supported,” he said.

Johnson says NCDOT will continue to refine the project to reduce right-of-way impacts, be transparent with any relocation requirements and ensure fair compensation and rental assistance for impacted residents. He says similar projects across the country have used developer funding to build houses near impacted neighborhoods.

Reconnecting the Corridor:

Johnson told community leaders he believes this project provides a “once in a generation” opportunity to reconnect the west side.

“While I recognize reconnection won’t reverse the past, NCDOT will approach this project as an opportunity to reconnect communities and help heal the effects of historic divisions, not simply build infrastructure,” he said.

He says NCDOT will identify “cap-and-cover” opportunities allowing for green space and crossings over the interstate. He says NCDOT will improve pedestrian and bike infrastructure throughout the corridor and work closely with residents on amenities like public art, gathering spaces and recreational activities.

Environment, Health and Green Space

Secretary Johnson says “targeted reconnection opportunities” can add greenspace to the corridor. He says the National Environmental Policy Act requires offsetting investments to ensure residents have equal or enhanced access to green space.

Quality of Life

Secretary Johnson says he heard “great ideas” around the community leader table about potential quality of life improvements that can come with the project. He says NCDOT will work with residents to find ways to eliminate food deserts in west Charlotte

“NCDOT will work with community partners to identify opportunities to help close the funding gap for efforts to address the West Side food desert,” he wrote. “I’m requesting more information from community leaders on what is needed and am confident that, working together, we can solve this problem.”

Community grocery stores are proposed on Beatties Ford Road and West Boulevard but have lacked funding to move the projects forward.

Accountability

In his letter to community leaders, Secretary Johnson says NCDOT recognizes it needs to earn the community’s trust.

“I am committed to working with local leaders to set up a transparent process that builds lasting public confidence and serves as a model for future projects,” he said.

Johnson promised to continue engaging with residents throughout the design and project delivery, not just the planning phase. He also promised to develop metrics that align with community priorities and report their status publicly.

Next Steps:

The CRTPO plans to hold a vote in September on whether to back the I-77 South toll lane project. The weighted vote means however Charlotte City Council votes will likely decide if the project moves forward. In a shockingly move last May, Charlotte City Council voted to pull support from the project. There are talks behind the scenes about possibly reversing that stance depending how the community feels. The new state budget requires NCDOT to withhold funding from any community opposed to the I-77 South toll lane project. Communities that oppose it during the September vote could be on the hook for millions of dollars—or in Charlotte’s case--- tens of millions of dollars.

State law requires a 90 days notice before a project is removed from the STIP. Secretary Johnson says the notice will be sent after CRTPO revisits the project in September.

“Between now and then, we remain committed to listening, sharing information openly and working alongside our partners to determine whether there is a path forward that balances growth, public safety, and community needs,” Johnson said. “This project presents a rare opportunity to improve mobility while reconnecting communities that have lived with the impacts of the interstate for generations. I look forward to continuing this important work together.”

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