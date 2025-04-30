Nearly 200 jobs could be coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Nearly 200 jobs could soon be coming to the Lancaster County area, according to the Herald.

This week, officials struck a deal to lure a European company to the area, and now they are working to get another.

The Lancaster County Council votes unanimously to approve an incentive agreement for Old Castle APG.

Old Castle makes stone for pools and patios.

However, there has been no word on what the second might be.

