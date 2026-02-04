Nearly 250,000 NC voters asked to update registration records

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Board of Elections said almost 250,000 voters need to update their records.

According to the state, the voter identification numbers did not clear the verification process.

The impacted voters will be receiving letters in the mail. They should then contact their county elections board.

According to WWAY, this happened to over 100,000 voters last summer.

In-person early voting for the 2026 midterms starts Feb. 12.

VIDEO: North Carolina sees Republican voter registration surpass Democrats

North Carolina sees Republican voter registration surpass Democrats

©2026 Cox Media Group