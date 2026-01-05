North Carolina sees Republican voter registration surpass Democrats

NORTH CAROLINA — For the first time, registered Republicans in North Carolina outnumber registered Democrats, with about 2,000 more GOP voters as of last Saturday.

Addul Ali, the former chair of the NC-12 GOP, expressed optimism regarding this milestone, attributing it to a shift in perception toward the Republican Party.

This change reflects a historical trend in North Carolina’s political landscape, as the state moves away from its long-standing tradition as a Democratic stronghold.

As noted by Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, the significance of this moment cannot be overstated.

He stated, “It wasn’t that long ago really, where we talked about the solid South and that meant the solid Democratic South. And I think what this sort of milestone moment means is, look, that day is gone, dead and buried, right? It is no longer a Democratic South.”

Cooper also pointed out that unaffiliated voters are now a significant voting bloc in North Carolina, with many voters preferring to register as unaffiliated rather than with the traditional two-party system.

He noted, “You get to choose your own adventure. You can choose a different adventure every cycle based on what’s the most competitive or the most interesting, or the one where you think your vote means the most.”

This flexibility appears to be appealing to a growing number of voters.

