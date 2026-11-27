BELMONT, N.C. — The city of Belmont is hosting its “Shop Small Weekend” through Sunday, with nearly 30 downtown businesses and restaurants participating.
Shoppers will receive one raffle ticket for every $25 spent. Twenty winners will each receive a $100 gift card to a participating business of their choice.
Retail Participants:
- Ballard’s Barbershop
- belletique
- Belmont Bookshop
- Belmont Yoga
- Blacksite Tactical
- Blue Petal Co.
- Catawba River Antique Mall
- Catawba River Outfitters
- Cotton Candy Factory
- Crowntown Dispensary
- Doc’s Basement
- Elizabeth & Co. Bridal
- Give Grace
- Market on Main
- Tastebuds Popcorn
- The Collective
- The Joynt
- William Henry Salon
- Woodson’s Toys
Dining Participants:
- Banana Bar
- Cherubs Cafe
- Marrelli’s Italian Restaurant
- Nellie’s Southern Kitchen
- NY Butcher Shoppe
- Primal Brewery
- Sammy’s
- Stone Fired Social
- Waterbean
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