BELMONT, N.C. — The city of Belmont is hosting its “Shop Small Weekend” through Sunday, with nearly 30 downtown businesses and restaurants participating.

Shoppers will receive one raffle ticket for every $25 spent. Twenty winners will each receive a $100 gift card to a participating business of their choice.

Retail Participants:

Ballard’s Barbershop

belletique

Belmont Bookshop

Belmont Yoga

Blacksite Tactical

Blue Petal Co.

Catawba River Antique Mall

Catawba River Outfitters

Cotton Candy Factory

Crowntown Dispensary

Doc’s Basement

Elizabeth & Co. Bridal

Give Grace

Market on Main

Tastebuds Popcorn

The Collective

The Joynt

William Henry Salon

Woodson’s Toys

Dining Participants:

Banana Bar

Cherubs Cafe

Marrelli’s Italian Restaurant

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

NY Butcher Shoppe

Primal Brewery

Sammy’s

Stone Fired Social

Waterbean





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