Neighbors excited for Eastland Yards redevelopment as cost rises

CHARLOTTE — Brian Jones is one of many people who regularly walk by the former Eastland Mall site, waiting for its redevelopment to be completed.

He told Channel 9 that the added resources it will provide, like affordable housing, will make a big difference.

“It means a whole lot. There are a lot of homeless people out here that we need more resources for,” Jones explained.

The plan for the site, approved by the Charlotte City Council last year, includes housing, retail space, restaurants, bars, and a large sports complex.

The original price tag was $30 million.

The Charlotte City Council Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to support an additional investment of over $11 million more into the site.

Councilman Malcolm Graham said the price is worth it.

“You add a component like this to the site where you have housing, senior housing, affordable housing, as well as a major destination and location for amateur sports and entertainment,” Graham expressed.

Graham said the money would be used for infrastructure like retaining walls and connections between the west and east sides of the site.

He said it would also cover extra costs caused by inflation over the past year.

The site itself has been under the microscope for many since Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulled out of plans to build a youth academy for soccer on the site in 2022.

Graham expressed that he expects people to be able to move into some of the housing on the site by the end of the year.

The final vote on whether or not to award the money will occur next Monday.

