Neighbors with flooding concerns push back on proposed Catawba Co. development

CONOVER, N.C. — People in Conover are concerned about flooding at Lyle Creek.

Video from SkyDrone 9 shows conditions last month. Several people are concerned a proposed housing development could lead to more runoff.

“People are already seeing feet of water coming into their house because the creek is not being maintained. Adding more impermeable ground is not going to help the issue,” neighbor Amanda Freeland said.

The planning board has voted against it and it goes to city council on Monday.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has seen Lyle Creek flood several times. The water can rise rapidly, and there have even been swift-water rescues at some of the homes.

