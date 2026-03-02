Netflix drama filming to close Huntersville roads

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Film crews will close some roads in Huntersville this week to film a Netflix drama.

On Monday part of McCoy Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Tuesday traffic will be periodically stopped on Hambright and Mount Holly-Huntersville roads between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews plan to take a lunch break during school dismissal time.

The work is for the show “The Hunting Wives.”

