New $45 ID fee for some air travelers starts Feb. 1

CHARLOTTE — Starting Feb. 1, some domestic flyers without a REAL ID, passport, or other TSA-approved identification will have to pay a $45 fee before going through security.

Abena Onyinah was at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday heading back to Davidson College after winter break.

“I’ve been traveling with my passport, which obviously counts as REAL ID, because I never got my license,” Onyinah said.

A passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or REAL ID are acceptable for air travelers, TSA said.

Passengers who don’t have those options must pay $45, which is valid for a 10-day travel period.

“Delays will occur for those passengers, unfortunately, who don’t come prepared with that pay.gov receipt,” said Carter Langston, with the TSA.

He said passengers should pay the fee before reaching the security checkpoint.

They’ll have to show the proof of payment and another form of ID, including a traditional driver’s license to a TSA agent.

“There are plans in place to ensure that those who don’t come with a compliant ID aren’t holding up other travelers,” Langston said. “They’ll be taken aside, if need be, for review and identity verification, but they can expect delays.”

Langston said all domestic fliers should arrive at the airport two hours before their flights.

Onyinah hopes it pushes people to go to the DMV before CLT.

“Maybe the money side is a little bit expensive and inconvenient for people, then I hope that it does motivate people to go and get a REAL ID,” Onyinah said.

