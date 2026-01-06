Local

New 56-room hotel in Rock Hill to employ people with disabilities

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Rock Hill (WSOC)
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The historic Andrew Jackson Hotel site in Rock Hill will be reopened as The Lantern Hotel, a 56-room downtown hotel that will employ people with disabilities.

The hotel will feature a restaurant, bar, private speakeasy, event space, and private dining room. The Warren Norman Company, Raines, Noble Food and Pursuits, Comporium, and WinthropLIFE are collaborating on the project.

The company acquired the former hotel site and the adjacent Roddey Trust Building for a combined $3.3 million, The Herald reports.

