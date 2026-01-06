New 56-room hotel in Rock Hill to employ people with disabilities

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The historic Andrew Jackson Hotel site in Rock Hill will be reopened as The Lantern Hotel, a 56-room downtown hotel that will employ people with disabilities.

The hotel will feature a restaurant, bar, private speakeasy, event space, and private dining room. The Warren Norman Company, Raines, Noble Food and Pursuits, Comporium, and WinthropLIFE are collaborating on the project.

The company acquired the former hotel site and the adjacent Roddey Trust Building for a combined $3.3 million, The Herald reports.

Read more here.

WATCH: School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

©2026 Cox Media Group