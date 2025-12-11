New 71-acre shopping center proposed along Highway 521 in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Another major shopping center could make a home along Highway 521 in Indian Land.

According to the Charlotte Observer, a Pinehurst developer wants to rezone 71 acres near the Promenade at Carolina Reserve Shopping Center.

The developer plans to add two buildings, both larger than the Target up the road. They would need to realign Laurel Hills Road and add a light.

However, there has been no word on which stores would go there.

VIDEO: Indian Land residents voice concerns over renewed development project

