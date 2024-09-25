New Blumenthal Arts attraction opening near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Pipe & Foundry CEO Hooper Hardison pronounced himself “over-the-moon excited” this week while welcoming media and VIPs to the company’s former manufacturing site. The site, occupying 55.5 acres near Bank of America Stadium, is envisioned as a future home to offices, restaurants, shops and apartments .

For the moment, the site needs to attract attention and investment. On Tuesday, Blumenthal Arts and Charlotte Pipe & Foundry hosted a preview party for VIPs and media, where they sampled a virtual reality, NASA-themed exhibition, “Space Explorers: The Infinite.” With that in mind, the gravity of Hardison’s sentiment becomes clear.

“The Infinite” takes viewers through a virtual-reality tour of the International Space Station using actual footage gathered by astronauts in space. Beginning Wednesday and running through Nov. 10, the exhibition will be open daily, with concessions, merchandise and space-themed activities and displays on site to entertain visitors beyond the exhibit.

