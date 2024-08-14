New career exploration center opens in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Over 30,000 students and nearly 2,000 teachers will be returning to the classroom in Gaston County Wednesday morning.

As students return, multiple new things are being highlighted by the district.

School leaders said a new career exploration center will be opening this school year. In it, students will be able to use simulation and virtual reality to experience potential jobs.

Also, in the lab there will be a recreation of an ambulance where students can see what it is like to be an EMT.

Some of the virtual reality components include industrial painting and work on utility trucks.

The district said it is also expanding its farm-to-school gardening program.

Hunter Huss High School will also be opening a new cosomology lab for students.

