New changes could keep scammers from stealing EBT benefits

CHARLOTTE — Millions of dollars have been taken from people who need that money the most.

Scammers have compromised electronic benefit transfer cards, or EBT cards, leaving some victims with just pennies.

“I was mad, I was angry, it was too many emotions at once; I wanted to cry, I wanted to scream,” said one EBT cardholder.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is investigating the tactics scammers use, and how you can thwart them to keep your money safe.

>>Watch the full story at 5 p.m. Thursday to see the change that could keep scammers at bay; only on Channel 9.

(WATCH: Tips to avoid getting scammed on Facebook Marketplace)

Tips to avoid getting scammed on Facebook Marketplace

©2024 Cox Media Group