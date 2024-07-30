New concept to bring taste of Dominican Republic to NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Tropical vibes are coming to NoDa.

Raydal Hospitality Group, the team behind Sabor and Three Amigos, is bringing MaBí Cocina Tropical to the former Figo36 space.

The new concept will focus on Latin foods found in the Dominican Republic, including pastelitos, empanadas, chicharrones, and Dominican spiced chicken.

“There aren’t many places paying specific homage to the D.R. and I personally am excited to create space for this culture,” Raydal’s founder and CEO Dalton Espaillat said in a news release. “While we have enjoyed working on Figo36, we’ve been wanting to do the MaBí concept for some time. We have the space and the time is now. We’ve learned so much from running all types of restaurants in this city and the biggest thing is that we really need to be connected to the concept and story.”

MaBí opens Aug. 13 at 416 East 36th Street.

VIDEO: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents

‘Big impact’: Planned grocery store brings relief to NoDa residents









©2024 Cox Media Group