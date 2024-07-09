New data reveals CLT’s most-delayed flights

CHARLOTTE — New data has revealed which flights out of Charlotte see the most delays, according to reports from the Charlotte Business Journal.

This is based on data from the airline analystics company Cirium.

According to numbers collected in March, only 32% of the Spirit Airline flights to Miami landed on time.

Four other routes had an on-time percentage that was below 50%.

Those include American Airlines flights to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Portland, Maine, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

A Southwest Airlines flight to Dallas, Texas was also included.

