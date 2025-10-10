CMS employee charged with attempted murder, contaminating food

CHARLOTTE — An employee with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been charged with attempted murder.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 43-year-old Cheryl Harris Gates was taken into custody on Friday.

Gates is facing several charges, including attempted murder, contaminating food and drink to render one mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, stalking, and property damage.

She is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear if the school district still employs Gates. However, police said the incident occurred off school property and did not involve any student, teacher, or facility.

CMPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-336-2379 and speak directly to the domestic violence unit.

