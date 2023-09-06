New development in Monroe sparks concerns about traffic, safety

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Some families in Union County are concerned about a new development that could potentially increase traffic in their area.

A proposed development called Wildwood would bring more than 250 new homes to the area. The city of Monroe is considering annexing the new development, which would create a cut-through road that would connect two heavily traveled streets.

But neighbors say that traffic on Weddington Road and Rocky River Road is already unbearable, and they worry that the development will send more cars racing through their neighborhood.

“This neighborhood means the world to me. It’s my sanctuary,” said Amy Craig, who just moved to the area. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful and it’s dark, and I love my neighbors … to ruin this is just heartbreaking for me.”

>> In the video at the top of this page, Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis talks to Craig and other neighbors about their concerns.

VIDEO: Major road closure in Union County impacts back-to-school traffic

Major road closure in Union County impacts back-to-school traffic

©2023 Cox Media Group