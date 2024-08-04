New direction for uptown tower

CHARLOTTE — The developer of an uptown Charlotte office tower plans to reposition that property.

Cousins Properties recently brought on Stream Realty Partners’ Charlotte office to lead office leasing at 550 South, a 20-story, 395,000-square-foot building that opened in 2009. Barry Fabyan and Charley Leavitt, Stream co-managing directors, will handle office leasing at the tower.

Fabyan said the firm will work closely with Cousins to put 550 South — at South Caldwell Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue — at the top of every office user’s list.

