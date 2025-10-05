New festival held to increase climate week awareness

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte held its first ever Sustainability Fair Saturday to raise awareness for climate week.

The event, hosted by the Office of Sustainability and Resilience and Solid Waste Services focused on ways to protect the environment. Visitors learned about the importance of recycling right, and steps they can take at home and work to increase sustainability, like solar power.

“Right now is a great time to get solar,” said Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer, Heather Bolick. ”We have a reduced fee on our solarize campaign, where you can get solar plus battery storage. You can get a $9,000 rebate from Duke Energy for that, so I really encourage people to get clean energy on their home.”

The city also unveiled its first electric garbage truck named “Sparky.” It’s cleaner and much quieter than its diesel counterparts. The city will evaluate how well Sparky works before deciding how many more to add to its fleet.

