Queens University alumni fear loss of identity in Elon merger

CHARLOTTE — Some Queens University alumni are worried the merger with Elon University could erase the school’s identity.

Leaders said by the time the merger is complete next year, Elon will operate Queens.

They plan to come up with a new combined name.

A 2020 grad said that moving forward, he hopes it’s an open, transparent and communicated process to combine the two schools.

Another alum posted on Facebook saying, in part, “Many of us feel a deep sense of responsibility to speak up in the face of a decision that may ultimately erase our history, our name and our uniqueness.”

A Queens University Board of Trustees member replied to concerns online ensuring the merger does not mean a loss of the school’s unique identity or traditions

Elon and Queens plan to hold listening sessions this fall to get feedback.

They’re also taking input online.

