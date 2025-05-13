New hiking trail could connect Gaston and Catawba counties

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A new effort at the North Carolina state capital could connect Gaston and Catawba counties by hiking trails.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the bill would create the South Fork Passage State Trail.

It would be a 60-mile hiking and cycling route from Jacob Fork Park to Betty G. Ross Park to Daniel Stowe Conservancy.

Since the trail could be recognized as a state one, it could qualify for possible grants and funding.

