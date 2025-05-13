Local

New hiking trail could connect Gaston and Catawba counties

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Savannah Romaine with Catawba Riverkeeper puts a kayak into the river near the South Fork River Greenway in McAdenville Saturday morning, July 10, 2021. (Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette)
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A new effort at the North Carolina state capital could connect Gaston and Catawba counties by hiking trails.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the bill would create the South Fork Passage State Trail.

It would be a 60-mile hiking and cycling route from Jacob Fork Park to Betty G. Ross Park to Daniel Stowe Conservancy.

Since the trail could be recognized as a state one, it could qualify for possible grants and funding.

