New hotel planned in Charlotte’s University City area

CHARLOTTE — BPR Properties wants to build a four-story, 139-room Renaissance Inn in the University area.

The High Point developer is seeking to rezone a 2.7-acre parcel at 7708 University City Blvd. That would allow the $25 million, 130,000-square-foot project to advance, says Birju Patel, president of BPR Properties.

“The zoning is the last piece of the puzzle,” Patel says.

