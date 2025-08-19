New initiatives in Burke County aim to combat opioid epidemic

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Board of Commissioners approved recommendations from the Opioid Advisory Board on Monday night to support local recovery efforts, marking a step in addressing the opioid crisis in the county.

The recommendations are aimed at bolstering local recovery initiatives as part of the county’s ongoing commitment to tackle the opioid epidemic head-on.

What’s coming:

An expanded Community Paramedic Program that includes a Post-Overdose Response Team.

Increased distribution of naloxone to help prevent overdose deaths.

A Peer Navigator to help people connect with recovery service.

Support for local organizations offering proven recovery programs, including:

A Caring Alternative – providing outpatient treatment services

High Country Community Health – expanding access to medication-assisted treatment

SPARC – offering family-centered in-home treatment

“These decisions reflect a countywide commitment to healing, recovery, and innovation,” said Commission Chairman Jeff Brittain.

The next meeting of the Opioid Advisory Board is scheduled for Sept. 16.

