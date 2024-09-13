New lawsuit filed in controversial Rock Hill police case

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a controversial police case from three years ago.

Rock Hill police pulled over Ricky Price for traffic violations and eventually charged him with drug and gun charges in 2021.

Price is now suing the city of Rock Hill and some its police officers.

Price suffered mental and physical harm due to the incident, according to the lawsuit.

It claims in part that, “Officers prolonged the (traffic) stop unconstitutionally to allow the police dog K-9s to arrive at the scene”.

It also says Price, “was arrested and incarcerated for over four months until eventually the charges were dismissed against him.”

The solicitor who handled that case said there were other charges against Price at the time and the charges related to this incident were the weakest.

That is one reason why they decided to drop the charges in the incident.

We tried to reach out to Price Friday through a relative but so far, we haven’t heard back from him.

A spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

