New life for restaurant after uptown shakeup

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Jill Marcus has found a new home for Coquette after being displaced in uptown.

She’s inked a deal to relocate the French-inspired restaurant and buvette to 101 S. Tryon St. It will be part of District One, the street-level retail component of the One South Tower.

That 5,296-square-foot restaurant will be at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets. That space has been home to Essex Bar & Bistro, which is slated to close this month after a 14-year run.

“I think this space is going to be better for us,” Marcus says. “It’s just a vibrant area.”

Coquette is targeting early January opening at its new home, she says. The plan is to operate the restaurant at its current location, 400 S. Tryon St., until New Year’s Eve.

