New markers installed to help rescuers along the Catawba River

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Each year, Burke County responds to anywhere between 80 and 100 search and rescues, and now volunteers are helping install signs that will help find people faster.

While the signs likely won’t cut down the number of calls, they will help get rescuers to someone in trouble.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spotted folks fishing along the Catawba River Monday morning, not far from Lake James. One of those fishermen was Larry Cornett, who says it’s easy for someone to get lost here.

“They have a lot of trails and mountains and rivers,” Cornett said. “It’s just a great place to be.”

At the Lake James Fire Department a few miles away, the number of calls for hurt and lost hikers always picks up during the summer months.

“There was a lady with an ankle fracture last week, three or four weeks ago we had to go up above the lake to rescue three or four [people],” said Lake James Fire Chief Alexander Corpening.

Burke County Emergency Services is hoping that new reflective signs along the river and signs that will be placed on popular trails across the county will help folks who get lost or hurt.

First responders say there are many people who visit Burke County from other areas who may not be aware of their exact location in an emergency.

The new signs are being funded through a $50,000 grant from Duke Energy. They’ll also be installed in Catawba and McDowell counties.

“Let’s just s ay that people from out of county come and get lost and they’re not familiar with the area, that would be really helpful for them,” said Mai Yang, a neighbor in Burke County.

The goal is to have all of the signage up along the Catawba River by July 4, then begin working on the hiking trails after that.

