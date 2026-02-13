New owner takes over Camp North End development

CHARLOTTE — Commercial real estate firm Jamestown has joined Camp North End’s ownership group as the lead developer and owner of the 76-acre property in north Charlotte.

The Atlanta-headquartered firm is taking over asset management, leasing, creative design and development at the adaptive-reuse site, according to a release.

Jamestown is entering the project with original developer Atco Properties & Management and strategic partner Shorenstein Properties. While Jamestown will take the lead on most operations, Atco and Shorenstein will still be involved in the ongoing transformation of the former industrial site.

The change comes as a result of shifting leadership roles within Atco.

The development currently houses 95 businesses and attracted more than 1 million visitors in 2025. There are 3.2 million square feet remaining for redevelopment on the property.

Atco originally acquired the site in 2016 for $16.9 million through two separate transactions.

Jamestown will begin overseeing the property’s asset management and development immediately.

