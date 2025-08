RALEIGH, N.C. — If you’re planning to travel out of Raleigh-Durham International, you’ll have new parking options.

Starting Monday, 500 new parking spots will be added, WTVD reports. It’s part of RDU’s plans to add 11,000 spaces by next summer.

For comparison, Charlotte-Douglas has about 25,000 spots.

WATCH: CLT vs. RDU: Which airport is cheaper to fly out of?

CLT vs. RDU: Which airport is cheaper to fly out of?

©2025 Cox Media Group