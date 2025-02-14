Proposed NC law would raise minimum age to buy fireworks

CHARLOTTE — A new proposed North Carolina law could add a spark to the state’s fireworks laws.

Rep. Wyatt Gable is backing the Patriotism Expression Act. If it’s approved, the minimum age to buy fireworks would be raised from 16 to 18. It would also allow the sale and advertisement of consumer fireworks in the state.

Cities would be allowed to pass ordinances regulating fireworks. If approved, the law would go into effect on Dec. 1.

