CHARLOTTE — Part of the team behind successful local restaurant chain Viva Chicken is cooking up a new venture in south Charlotte.

Garcia Hospitality Group expects to open a 2,500-square-foot restaurant at Colony Place in October. That’s at Colony and Rea roads, near the SouthPark and Arboretum areas.

Called Oshen, the restaurant will dish up sushi, hibachi dishes and more.

