New restaurants coming to shopping center in Lake Norman

Sadler Square has been transformed as part of efforts to reposition the Davidson neighborhood retail center. (PIEDMONT CAPITAL)
CHARLOTTE — Chef Jim Noble is set to open two new restaurants at Sadler Square in Davidson, as part of the shopping center’s efforts to revamp its offerings.

The restaurants, Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen and Copain Bakery, will join a lineup of new tenants at the 37,827-square-foot retail center located at 207 Griffith Street, adjacent to Davidson College.

Sadler Square has also secured commitments from several other businesses, including Renoja Wellness, Catawba River Outfitters, Ella Blu Boutique, and Rise Modern Dentistry.

