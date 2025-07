UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Roundabout construction is officially underway in Union County at the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Potter Roads.

The nearly $2 million project is scheduled to take eight weeks to complete.

Drivers can use Weddington Road to Airport Road and Goldmine Road back to Wesley Chapel Road as a detour.

