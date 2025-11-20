New Salvation Army project in Charlotte aims to better serve unhoused community

CHARLOTTE — The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte broke ground Wednesday on an expansion project at its Center of Hope shelter on Spratt Street, aiming to enhance services for women, children, and veterans experiencing homelessness.

The expansion includes a large multipurpose space for programming and inclement weather, several private rooms, and an enlarged dining room. This new infrastructure is designed to better serve unhoused neighbors during extreme weather events, such as freezing winter conditions and summer heat.

“Catherine Booth, cofounder of The Salvation Army once said, ‘If we are to better the future, we must disturb the present,’” said Major Andrew Wiley, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “Today, we know this disturbance of this ground will make for a brighter future for the thousands of people who will be impacted in the years ahead.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2026, marking a significant milestone in The Salvation Army’s efforts to address homelessness in Charlotte, officials said.

The expansion is made possible through partnerships with Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County allocated nearly $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, while the City of Charlotte provided more than $900,000 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

The project is part of The Salvation Army’s “Better the Future” campaign, which launched in 2022 and has raised over $25 million of its $32 million goal. The campaign focuses on improving services for unhoused neighbors in Charlotte.

VIDEO: Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need

Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need

©2025 Cox Media Group