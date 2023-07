CHARLOTTE — A new section of the Cross Charlotte Trail is now open in south Charlotte.

Segment two is now open to the public, and you can now walk or bike from the Park Road Shopping Center all the way to the South Carolina state line.

The new one-and-a-half-mile stretch goes from Brandywine Road to Tyvola Road.

You can use the trail now, and there’s parking at the nearby shopping center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on July 27 at Brandywine Plaza.

©2023 Cox Media Group