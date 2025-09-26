New signs show $100k reward for information to help find Asha Degree

SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby 9-year-old went missing on Valentine’s Day 2000.

Now, 25 years later, billboards on the side of Highway 18 show that a new combined $100,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps find Asha Degree.

Degree was last seen walking along Highway 180 in Waco, near her church, officials said.

The reward was last increased by authorities to $75,000 in May.

New billboards show the combined total of the reward issued by authorities as well as the $25,000 reward offered by Governor Josh Stein.

There was a break in the case in September 2024 when investigators identified two suspects and found new evidence.

They executed a search warrant on Cherryville Road on one of the properties of Roy and Connie Dedmon.

The search warrant also stated that Asha was a victim of homicide, and her body was concealed.

The Dedmons have not spoken to the media or police, and their lawyer says they are innocent.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the SBI are continuing to investigate the case.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822 or 1-800- CALL FBI.

