New skilled labor program by Home Depot aims to fill trade jobs

The Home Depot is helping to fill the shortage of trade workers with a new skilled-labor program.

Some cities noticed the lack of people ready to respond after ice storm last weekend and Hurricane Helene in 2024, according to a study by Morning Consult.

The Home Depot Foundation launched its Path to Pro program in response to that.

“Generating interest in young people and career changers and people that might come into the trades, free training opportunities, and then connecting those people on our business side to our post so they can have jobs,” said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation.

The Home Depot Path to Pro

Job openings will continue to grow with the need for construction as cities grow, she said.

