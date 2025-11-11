New Superintendent Emily Shaw to lead Newton-Conover City Schools

NEWTON, N.C. — Newton-Conover City Schools has a new superintendent.

Emily Shaw most recently worked for the Montgomery County School District, our partners at the Hickory Daily Record reported.

Superintendent Aron Gabriel is stepping into a new role as president of Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine.

Shaw will take over Jan. 1, 2026.

“This reminded me a lot of my small hometown that I’m from,” Shaw told the newspaper. “I knew that it had the family feeling and I knew it was a place that I wanted to work and put students first. All the initiatives they have in place, with their CTE programs, curriculum in elementary school, it fell right into my skill set and I knew this was where I needed to be.”

The announcement comes during a push to merge Newton-Conover, Hickory City and Catawba County schools.

Catawba County leaders say a merger would help with budget deficits in those districts.

Parents in all three districts have told us they’re against the idea.

VIDEO: Community divided over proposed merger of Catawba County school districts

Community divided over proposed merger of Catawba County school districts

©2025 Cox Media Group