New sushi restaurant to offer unique hand roll dining experience

CHARLOTTE — Sharigato, a new hand roll restaurant by Chef Shari Lynne Robins, is set to open at the Joinery in Optimist Park this fall.

Inspired by the renowned KazuNori in Los Angeles and New York City, Sharigato will offer a unique dining experience focused exclusively on hand rolls.

The 1,438-square-foot restaurant at 420 E. 22nd Street will feature a 24-seat bar where guests can watch as each hand roll is prepared.

The restaurant aims to provide high-quality, personalized hand rolls that are made-to-order and served promptly to ensure optimal freshness and flavor.

“I knew it was time to take matters into my own hands and bring my passion for Japanese and California cuisine to life here in Charlotte,” said Robins.

Sharigato’s focus on hand rolls as its primary offering distinguishes it from traditional sushi restaurants that offer a wider variety of sushi and sashimi.

The restaurant will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with no reservations, to maintain the quality and immediacy of the dining experience.

With limited sushi counter seating, the restaurant will also offer to-go and delivery options aided by Shariboto, a maki-making robot. It will be used to prepare travel-friendly maki-style bites.

The additional snack menu will feature Robin’s take on items such as seaweed salad, edamame, and shishito peppers.

For more information, go to sharigato.com.

