New Veterans Treatment Court launches in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new resource for veterans in Union County facing criminal charges while living with PTSD or drug addiction.

The county just launched a new Veterans Treatment Court.

The judge behind the Veterans Treatment Court said a few people have already been identified for the program and will begin any day now.

Matthew Yelton now spends his days working for Ground 40, an organization that gave him a second chance at life by helping him transition back into the community. The former navy veteran was homeless last year and battling alcohol addiction.

“I would like to pass on the same opportunities that I’ve received,” Yelton said.

He said he’s considering becoming a mentor for Union County’s new Veterans Treatment Court. Veterans with certain criminal charges who have substance use disorder and or mental illness could qualify. If they complete the program, charges could be dismissed or the typical penalty changed.

“We wanted to focus on that community specifically because that is where Union County’s priorities are, but also where the greatest need is,” said Union County’s Chief District Court Judge Erin Hucks.

Hucks said veterans enrolled will spend at minimum 18 months in the program. They’ll be required to talk with a mentor, do random drug testing, and go to court for progress checks.

“They have to get a substance use assessment, a mental health assessment following through with any treatment from those assessments,” said Hucks.

She has over a decade of experience with treatment court and said the success rate of the county DWI program is around 82%, meaning they’ve helped the majority of repeat DWI offenders.

“My understanding from talking to other Veteran Treatment Courts both across the state and across the country is that they are even more successful,” Hucks said.

Yelton believes it will make a difference.

“Yes, we may be guilty of those actions and deserving of consequences,” Yelton said. “Should we also have some grace?”

Judge Hucks said they could use more mentors for the Veteran Treatment Court.

