CHARLOTTE — Heads up about a new text message scam claiming you will face a penalty for late toll fees.

People across North Carolina are receiving a text message claiming they have an unpaid toll invoice and will face additional charges of $76.

However, this is a smishing scam that is impacting numerous states.

The North Carolina Turnpike Authority said they would never request payment by text.

