New weapons detection technology to increase safety in Lancaster schools

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Students in every middle and high school in Lancaster County will now have to walk through weapons scanners before they enter the building.

Leaders hope that change will keep everyone safe in schools.

Lonnie Plyler is the Safety Chief of Lancaster County Schools. Today he showed Channel 9 how the new multi-million dollar technology is now a part of life for students.

“So now we’re using them everyday,” said Plyler. “For their morning coming into the school, all students come through one location at Lancaster and they come through these weapons detections everyday.”

Unlike old school metal detectors, dozens of students can walk through the Evolv Weapons Detection System quickly. The advanced sensors won’t detect just any metal. They’re designed to recognize weapons or pieces that could be part of a weapon. Once identified, an alarm sounds.

“This one actually pin points and puts a block around where the weapon is located,” said Plyler.

Lancaster High is able to get about 1,300 students through the system every morning in just 45 minutes, cutting the time it would take with a traditional metal detector in half.

“I think it’s gone be great,” said Annette Crenshaw, a grandparent of a student.

“I want to make sure every child can come into a school and not have to worry about somebody getting in to try to hurt them,” said Plyler.

Leaders had hoped bond dollars would be for these devices. Instead they used general fund dollars and a grant to make the $1.4 million purchase. They’re hoping another grant will help put them in elementary schools as well.

