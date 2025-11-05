Newcomers elected for CMS Board of Education, districts to get new representation

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Voters dealt the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education some major shake-ups Tuesday night.

Both incumbents running for reelection were defeated by their challengers who are newcomers to elected office.

Let’s start with District 1, which encompasses north Mecklenburg County.

Unofficial results show Dr. Charlitta Hatch defeated Melissa Easley, who was hoping for a second term, and Bill Fountain, who was running for school board for the third time.

Let’s move now to District Two, which includes schools in west Charlotte and western Mecklenburg County.

That seat is currently held by Thelma Byers-Bailey who did not run for reelection.

Newcomer Shamaiye Haynes defeated Juanrique Hall. Hall was endorsed by Moms for Liberty, and Haynes had the support of Byers-Bailey.

The other big upset of the night: the race for District Five.

Sandwiched between center city Charlotte and southern Mecklenburg County. That district includes neighborhoods like Starmount, Lansdowne, Olde Providence and the town of Matthews.

Lisa Cline was hoping voters would give her another term, but she lost reelection to newcomer Cynthia Stone.

In other notable races Tuesday night, District Six, which is southern Mecklenburg County, will also have new representation.

Anna London, the CEO of Charlotte Works, beat the two candidates running against her.

Current school board chair Stephanie Sneed secured a decisive victory in her bid for reelection to District Four.

