Newton bail bondsman arrested, charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

NEWTON, N.C. — Jason Vance Ledford, a bail bondsman from Newton, has been arrested and charged with attempting to discharge a weapon into an occupied vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to personal property.

Jason Vance Ledford

Ledford is accused of trying to fire a weapon into a Subaru Outback while it was in motion and occupied by two individuals, and also assaulting them by driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee into their vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant, Ledford fired a handgun at one of the occupants as he approached him.

The offenses took place on Jan. 29 in Connelly Springs.

Ledford is being held on a $450,000 secured bond and has a hearing scheduled for March 3.

