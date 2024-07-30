Nightclub nears opening in NoDa area

CHARLOTTE — The Side Room will crack into Charlotte’s club scene, starting Aug. 2. That 2,500-square-foot nightclub is in the NoDa area.

It’s part of Blackbox Theater, at 421 E. Sugar Creek Road. That independent, live entertainment venue sits catty-corner from the Sugar Creek light-rail station.

Jay Tyliard, owner of Blackbox Theater, has teamed up on The Side Room with with Amir Tehranchi, owner of event venue The Revel Room, and restaurateur and DJ Andy Kastanas.

Kastanas has played a key role in shaping Charlotte’s nightlife scene over the years through concepts such as Park Elevator, Mythos and Cosmos Café. He and wife Lesa will reopen beloved restaurant Soul Gastrolounge this fall in a 4,700-square-foot space at The Pass in NoDa.







