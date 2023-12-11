No charges filed against CMPD officer who killed domestic violence suspect

CHARLOTTE — No charges will be filed against a police officer who shot and killed a man during a domestic violence attack back in August, the district attorney ruled.

According to the DA report, on Aug. 25, a woman called 911 from an apartment on Roundstone Way. She told dispatchers that her husband had stabbed her multiple times.

The dispatcher could hear the caller’s screams on the other end.

When officers arrived, the report says they heard the woman screaming and saw Trinity Deese stabbing her. One officer opened fire, killing Deese.

On Monday, the district attorney said the officer’s actions were justified to save the woman’s life.

The woman was rushed to a hospital afterwards with life-threatening injuries.

Her injuries were life-threatening. No officers were hurt.

(WATCH BELOW: Body camera video released after man who stabbed officer shot, killed by police)

Body camera video released after man who stabbed officer shot, killed by police





©2023 Cox Media Group